Mary Louise DuBois, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born on Dec. 7, 1932 in Quincy, Massachusetts to James and Marie Fisher. Mary was married on April 16, 1955 to her best friend and true love, Raymond Eugene DuBois, who preceded her death in 2010. She worked for the Weymouth Board of Health for 35 years. She lived her life to the fullest, loved spending time with her family, summers at the lake house in Canada, music, laughter, and a good cup of coffee. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, great-Nana, and friend to anyone fortunate to have known her. She will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her two sons, Mark DuBois and Brian DuBois, her 4 daughters, Joanne Lindsey, Kathleen Chisholm, Anne DuBois and Laura Frazier, and preceded by her daughters, Mary Hanks and Patricia Spillane, her son Raymond DuBois Jr., her13 grandchildren, Michelle, Brandy, Michael, Nicole, Alicia, Thomas, Harry, Angela, Sarah, Hope, David Jr, Austin, Jackie and 12 great-grandchildren. In respect of Mary's wishes, there will be no services. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
