|
|
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Luciano, 76, of Weymouth passed away on May 14, 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born May 1, 1943, to the late Anthony "Lefty" Luciano and Mary E. Abbruzzese. She is survived by her son, Gary; and granddaughter, Stephanie. Mary Lou is also survived by brother, John "Jack" Luciano of Weymouth and Ann Marie Luciano of West Wareham. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Per Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 25 to June 1, 2019