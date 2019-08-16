|
Mary P. (Lynch) Jarrett of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Jarrett, she was the loving mother of Theresa Taylor and her husband John Ostman of Braintree and Harry Taylor (deceased), Cheryl Szymczyk and her late husband Frank of Weymouth, Frederick V. Jarrett and his wife Christine of Whitman, Kathleen "Kay" Mullen of Dorchester, Michael Jarrett and his wife Maureen of Brockton, Joseph Jarrett and his wife Ellen of Marion, Iowa, and Jeremiah Jarrett and his wife Helen of Simsbury, Conn.; sister of the late Jeremiah Lynch, Francis Lynch, Ann Valiante, Cornelius Lynch, USMC, and William Santry. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on from Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD, 57325 (Give.stjo.org) or to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 (ccab.org). See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019