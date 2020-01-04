|
Matthew G. Leff died peacefully on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his fiancee, sister and brother. Matt was a monster guitar player, brilliant businessman, huge car enthusiast, lover of puns, and an all-around kick-ass human who inspired many. Born in 1966 in Red Bank, NJ, Matt was the son of the late Judy and Ken Leff of Halifax, MA. He attended Silver Lake High School, Fryeburg Academy, Dean College and The Guitar Institute of Technology. Despite his diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer 6.5 years ago, Matt refused to let his illness define him. Thanks to the devoted support of his medical team at MGH, he defied all odds and fought the disease with style and grace. Matt is survived by his fiancee Wendy Drown of Quincy MA, sister Wendy (Leff) Pease and the late George Pease of Plymouth MA, brother Larry and his wife Heather Leff of Norwell MA; "Cool Uncle" of Randy and his wife Felicia, Abby and Hannah Leff and the late Geoff Pease. Extended family also includes bandmates from WickedWitch, Trigger Effect, Machines of Grace, Hellspeak and FlashMob. Matt proudly opened Matt's Music Center in 1996, and with the help of a dedicated staff of Jay Tagg and Brendan Coughlin, built a globally recognized boutique guitar shop which will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. In recent years he enjoyed researching, buying, selling, racing and modifying some amazing cars: Corvettes, Vipers, Audi R8s, Jaguar, AMG Mercedes and Ferrari. The family will host a Celebration of Life in the Spring and ride in his honor in the Pan-Mass Challenge 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Rockstar Cycling athttps://profile.pmc.org/TR0143. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020