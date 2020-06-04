Matthew "Boston" Paul Lyons, age 51, died on May 25, 2020, of a heart attack in Kenilworth, N.J. He was the beloved and cherished son of Thomas J. and M. Linda (Carroll) Lyons of Weymouth. Matthew was born and raised in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth North High School. He served in the U.S. Army and upon discharge relocated to New Jersey. There, he attended Rutgers University where he completed courses in landscape design. He started his business, Lyons Landscape & Design which flourished until the 1992 recession. He was a general foreman and valued employee of Skinner and Cook of Kenilworth, N.J., as well as being skilled in masonry work. Matthew had a gregarious personality and was a "larger than life" figure; you were drawn to his outgoing personality, or maybe you sometimes ran in the opposite direction, but he always made an impact in any situation and had a never-ending collection of stories which brought so much laughter to people. Matthew had true friends and a myriad of acquaintances across the country. He spent many happy times at Forest Lodge in Maine, fishing in the Rapid River and enjoying all that the surrounding forest had to offer. Matthew was a sports enthusiast. His greatest joy was watching his son Danny play soccer and teaching him the basics of basketball and football. He is survived by his son and his pride and joy, Daniel Matthew Lyons of New Jersey, as well as his parents and two much loved sisters, Sharon Lyons Studley of Marshfield and Joanna Lyons O'Connell of Halifax, his brother-in-law, Steve Studley of Marshfield and his nephew Steven Studley of Marshfield and his niece, Meghan O'Connell of Halifax. Matthew's aunts, uncles, and many cousins loved getting their "check-in" phone calls and hearing the Matthew stories. Funeral arrangements for Matthew are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth, and will be private due to the current viral crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matthew Lyons Memorial Fund which will benefit his son, Daniel Mathew Lyons, c/o Lori DiBona Coastal Heritage Bank, 50 Patriot Parkway, Suite #1, South Weymouth, MA 02190. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.