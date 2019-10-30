|
|
Maureen Catherine Dunlea (McNeice), 88, of Quincy, Weymouth, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 26. Maureen was the daughter of Catherine and Jeremiah McNeice of Weymouth. She was born in Quincy, Mass. and was a graduate of Quincy High School. Maureen was predeceased by her loving husband John F. Dunlea and is survived by her brother Thomas McNeice and his wife, Siglinde of Torrance, Calif. and their family. She is also survived by her daughters Kathleen Dunlea and her husband Ken Carlson of Easton, Maureen McKinnon and her husband Stephen of Hanson, Eileen Rotty and her husband Paul of Scituate and her son Michael Dunlea of Wareham. She is the cherished grandmother of eight adoring grandchildren, Marina and Emily Carlson, Jeffrey, John and Claire McKinnon, Anna and Melanie Rotty, and Alana Clark. Maureen was a gentle and loving soul who always put the needs of her family ahead of her own. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her homemade soup and her selfless, nurturing kindness. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintee MA, 02184 from 4 - 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Peck Funeral Home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Interment will be immediately following the mass at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. Donations may be made in Maureen's memory to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston MA, 02118.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019