Maureen (Foster) Willette, age 76, of Weymouth passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Maureen was raised and educated in Weymouth. She worked as a nursing assistant at local nursing homes prior to a 35-year career as a police matron for the Weymouth Police Department. Maureen also enjoyed working at the Hanover Mall Customer Service desk where she made many friends. She married her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert, in 1970. Maureen loved socializing and meeting new people where ever she went. She loved baking for family, friends and neighbors. Everyone looked forward to receiving goodies from Maureen. She will be missed for her upbeat personality and ability to light up a room. Maureen was predeceased by her husband Robert Willette. She was the loving stepmother to Anita DeLafontaine and her husband Robert of Tenn., Cheryl Jacques and her husband Robert of New Bedford, Michele Collins and her late husband Chris of Rockland, and Richard Willette of Va. Maureen is also survived by 9 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Alice Whitman and George Foster. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Maureen on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Monday morning for a funeral service that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made to the Weymouth Junior Police Academy Program and mailed to 140 Winter St., Weymouth, 02188. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020