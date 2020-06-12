Michael J. O'Rourke
Michael J. O'Rourke of Weymouth, passed away after a brief illness on June 9, 2020. Mike was born in Somerville to James and Mary O'Rourke. He was a longtime resident of Weymouth and worked for many years as an HVAC Technician in the Engineering Department for Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was an all around amazing and caring gentleman who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Beloved husband of 25 years to Catherine "Cathy" (Conlon) O'Rourke of Weymouth. Loving father of Laura Vines of Weymouth, Jonathan Vines (Dawn) of Whitman and Briany O'Rourke of Weymouth. Dear brother of Mary Quinlan (Bill) of Reading, Ellen O'Rourke of Winchester, James O'Rourke (Lee-Anita) of Mashpee and Christine Lynch (Thomas) of Easton. Cherished Godfather of Erin Lynch. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar St., in Weymouth on Monday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. Friends may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Due to current circumstances, Mike's family plans to have a celebration of life in the future.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
