C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Milton W. Shoemaker Obituary
Milton W. Shoemaker, age 86, of Weymouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Milton was born in Peebles, Ohio, where after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a seaman on the U.S.S. Baltimore amidst the Korean conflict. It was during this time that he met his beloved wife of 67 years Augusta H. (Jacobs) of Boston. Milton is survived by his wife Augusta and eight children, Yvonne Ceurvels, and her husband William, Deborah Dubois and her husband Raymond, Marilyn Bremilst and her husband Robert, Milton, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Melodie McCann and her husband Paul, Marlene Savage and her partner Brian Gambon, Valarie McDonald and Lee, 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and by his sister Juanita Rhoads. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Harriet E. (Thomas), and siblings Charles (Armenis), Harriet (Louise) Moberly, Martha Watson and Lee. Milton retired from the City of Boston and spent his retirement years enjoying family, friends, his dogs (Peanuts and Oreo), traveling and fishing. He will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Milton on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9 -11a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Bourne National Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Milton to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019
