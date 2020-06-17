Myna Joy
Myna (Claffey) Joy of North Weymouth, died June 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Myna was an avid boater, skier and enjoyed playing tennis. Her family was the center of her life. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Charlie Joy. Loving mother of Chuck Joy and Adrienne Micks. Sister of William Claffey and Penelope Pierce. Devoted "Nana" of Courtney Keohan, Lindsay Joy, Megan Keohan, Cameron Joy, Brian Keohan, and great grandchildren, Krystianna Blue, Isabella Blue, Jazmya Blue, Kenneth Blue, and Noelle Keohan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 9:30 -11:30 a.m.in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square) followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Myna may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.. See www.Keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
