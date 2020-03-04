|
Nancy (Flathers) DePari of Weymouth, died March 1, 2020. Nancy was a volunteer for about 18 years at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She always enjoyed spending time with her family especially her beloved grandchildren. Nancy will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. DePari, she was the loving mother of Sandra Kilgallen and her husband Paul of Abington, Gary DePari and his late wife Paula of Weymouth, the late Stephen DePari and the late Gregary DePari and his wife Jan of Middleboro; cherished Grandma to Brian, Michelle, Andrea, Katherine, Christine, Mark, Jeanne, Kerri, and Chris. Also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Jane Sullivan and her husband Jim of Weymouth and the late Elaine Mott and Constance Morrissey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020