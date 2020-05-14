|
Patricia H. (OBrien) MacDonald, of North Weymouth and Rockland, died May 11, 2020. Patricia was born on August 19, 1939 in Boston and grew up in Jamaica Plain. She lived a full and happy life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. Patricia loved to cook and have dinners with her family, she kept an immaculate house and had a passion for decorating it especially for the upcoming season or holiday. She would spend countless hours gardening in her backyard making it beautiful. Patricia spent summers with her family at their lake home in New Hampshire, where she would look forward to attending plays and musicals with her husband. Her life was totally devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed and forever cherished by all the lives she has touched. Loving wife of 63 years to Thomas A. MacDonald of Rockland, formerly of North Weymouth. Dedicated mother of Thomas A. MacDonald, Jr. and his wife Jackie of Braintree, William MacDonald of North Weymouth, Patrick MacDonald and his wife Deborah of Quincy, John MacDonald and his late wife Christine of Rockland and Karen MacDonald of Braintree. Cherished Nana of Katie Faherty, Christopher MacDonald, Molly MacDonald, Barbara MacDonald, Hanna MacDonald, Marcus MacDonald, Tucker MacDonald, Ian MacDonald, Johnny MacDonald and Chase MacDonald. Devoted great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. Caring sister of the late Daniel OBrien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Burial service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Patricia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 14 to May 21, 2020