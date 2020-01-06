|
Patricia T. (Mooney) Brenton, 84, of Weymouth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with her beloved husband of 35 years, Roy Brenton, by her side. Born and raised in Boston, Pat was the youngest of eight children of John J. and Helen (Doyle) Mooney. She lived on the South Shore most of her adult life and worked as a hairdresser at Pisces Hair Place in Dorchester, which she owned and operated for over 20 years, and later at Kwik Kuts in Quincy, which she owned for several years. Pat enjoyed shopping, going to Foxwoods, fine dining, watching Jeopardy and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, sense of humor and beautiful smile. In addition to her husband Roy Brenton, BPD, Ret., Pat leaves a son, William Fitzgerald of Newport, R.I., and three daughters, Mary Smith of Weymouth, Kristian Keyes of Weymouth and Kimberley Keyes and her husband, Austin Anderson, of Hanover. Pat was the stepmother of Kenneth E. Brenton and his wife Sue of Conn., Roy N. Brenton and his wife Laureen of Wareham, Gary P. Brenton and his wife Christine of Weymouth, and Nancy A. Carlson and her husband Chris of Maine. She was the dear grandmother of Jacob Steadman, Jacquelyn Steadman, Liam Anderson and Landon Anderson, and beloved sister of John J. Mooney and his wife Virginia of Canton and Venice, Fla., and the late Mary Berry, Helen Mooney, Ann Trabucco, Catherine McLernon, Josephine Sullivan and Michael Mooney. She is also survived by 5 step grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, January 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pats memory may be made to Mass. General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020