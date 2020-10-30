I am in shock to read this, I am so sorry for your tremendous loss. I know you are such a fabulous , close family. My heart is broken for all of you, Joe, Maureen, Katie, Jonathan & Danielle, Mrs, Stanton, we hold you in our hearts and pray that you will find peace, knowing he will always live in your hearts. RIP Patrick. You have earned your wings.... xo

Scott & Barbara Esposito

Acquaintance