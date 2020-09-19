Paul A. Salvas, of Weymouth, and Bradenton, Fla., passed away in Florida, at age 89, August 23, 2020. Paul, born in Berlin, NH, moved to Weymouth with his family at a young age. After graduating Weymouth High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951. He was a highly decorated combat veteran in the Korean War. Paul then became a Weymouth Police Officer for six years before opening and operating his own private investigation firm. Paul later owned and operated NU Vacuum Systems, an engineering firm, for many years until his retirement. Paul was a proud member of the Weymouth VFW, American Legion, and the DAV
serving as a Past Commander. He was a 40 year member and leader of the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge, and member of all York Rite Masons bodies as well as the Scottish Rites and Shriners. Paul graduated from Suffolk University and New England School of Law. He loved reading, spending time with his lodge brothers, and generously donated to multiple charitable causes including many animal rescue shelters throughout the state. Paul very much enjoyed family gatherings, deer hunting in NH with his father, brothers and relatives, enjoying his Maine lake house, and wintering in Florida, with so many fond memories of family and friends. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edward Salvas Sr. and Annette (LaVertue) Salvas, and his loving wife of over 50 years, Theresa (Lane) Salvas, and his second beloved wife, Mary Kennedy. Paul was the brother of Norman Salvas of CA, and the late Edward Jr., Donald, and Simone Praetsch. He was the loving uncle to Edward G. Salvas III of Hanover, and Jane Maroney of Weymouth, amongst many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Paul on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.). Weymouth. A Masonic service will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a closing service by the United States Army. Burial will be private at a later date. Donations may be made in Paul's name to any local animal shelter. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
