Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1015 Sea Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Paul C. Callahan Obituary
Paul C. Callahan, age 67, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, June 21, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born to a loving family and raised in Dorchester. He had lived in Weymouth for thirty-six years, previously in Quincy for many years. Although having Down Syndrome, he never let this slow him down. He participated in Special Olympics, had many friends, and enjoyed music, movies, and dancing. Paul was a huge fan of the New England Patriots. For many years he participated in activities through the Arc of the South Shore workshop in Weymouth where he melted the hearts of everyone he met. During the last several years, he was helped, supported and allowed to be himself as a resident of an Arc group home. The Callahan family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff and healthcare providers at The Arc of the South Shore for their dedication. Beloved son of the late Mary M. (Regan) and Edward J. Callahan. Devoted brother of Edward J. Callahan, Jr. and his wife Margaret Callahan of Abington, John J. Callahan and his wife Sharon Taylor of Cotuit, George J. Callahan of Winthrop, Mary M. Callahan, Ed.D, R.N. and her husband Norm Suma of Palm Springs, CA, and Gerard F. Callahan of Santa Anna, CA. Paul is also survived by sixteen loving nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Thursday morning 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For those who wish, donations in Pauls memory may be made to The Arc of the South Shore, 371 River Street, North Weymouth, MA 02191. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from June 25 to July 2, 2019
