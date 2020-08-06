Paul D. MacElhiney of Weymouth, died August 4, 2020. A proud United States Air Force veteran serving as First Lieutenant, Paul grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School and later received his bachelor's degree from Boston University. Paul was the owner and President of the Duncan MacKellar Insurance Agency in Weymouth where he worked for many years. Affectionately know to many as a second father-like figure, Paul took part in the BC tailgates and was extremely active in the community. Paul was the former chairman of the South Shore Hospital board, South Shore Chamber of Commerce and the South Shore YMCA. He also coached Weymouth baseball for many years. With a passion to travel, he and his family enjoyed trips to the Caribbean Islands, Key West, Cape Cod and where ever the wind blew them. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. Paul will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 63 years to Barbara MacElhiney of Weymouth. Loving father of Paul "Scot" MacElhiney and his wife Colleen of Glastonbury, CT, Robert MacElhiney and his wife Alexis of Hingham, Nancy Kenney and her husband Thomas of Southbury, CT and the late Susan MacElhiney. Cherished Papa of Casey, Kelley, Matthew, Danny and Jack. Devoted son of the late Rachel MacKellar and the late Wallace McElhiney. Caring brother of the late Wallace MacElhiney. Adored brother-in-law of Audrey and Joan. Dear uncle of Jean, Neil and David. Also survived by extended family and close friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Easterseals Massachusetts, 89 South Street, Boston, MA 02111. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Paul's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message.