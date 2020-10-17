Paul William Murray, age 56, of North Weymouth passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Paul received a heart transplant in August of 2020, after a trying two and half years battling heart disease and miraculously beating cancer. Unfortunately, after a two-month struggle with many complications, Paul was unable to make a recovery from the transplant. Paul leaves behind his wife Suzanne (Burt) Murray and his stepson William, both of Raynham. He was the beloved son of Edward J. Murray Jr. and his wife Marie (Johnson) of North Weymouth and the late Barbara F. (Mann). Cherished brother to Helen Tarbi of Weymouth, Ginny Mclean and her husband Paul of Brockton, Ann Mullen and her husband Skip of Weymouth, Beth Cicerone and her husband David of Whitman, Edward Murray and his wife Kelly of Weymouth, Julie Feroli and her husband Pete of Weymouth, Patricia Hastry and her husband Tom of Weymouth, Tom Murray and his wife Lisa of Plymouth; stepbrother to Rick Johnson and his wife Gayle of Weymouth, Suzanne Braddock and her husband Allen of West Bridgewater, and Kristine Hass and her husband Jeff of Rockland. Son-in-law of Richard and the late Kathleen Burt of Raynham. Paul also left behind 21 nieces and nephews who he adored more than anything. Paul had a career in home healthcare for years. He was a former employee of Abby Foster, Med Star, and was a supervisor at Boston Home Infusion. To know Paul was to absolutely love him. Meeting him for the first time, he immediately felt like a lifelong friend. Anyone who knew Paul, knew he had the absolute best sense of humor; always there with a joke and a smile. He was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan, even sporting a "Flying Elvis" Patriots tattoo on his calf. Paul was such a safety net for his family, constantly their greatest protector. Supporting his stepson, nieces and nephews was one of Paul's biggest joys in life; going to any activities they were a part of, always their biggest fan. Paul looked forward to the Murray family tradition of spending a week in Hampton Beach with his family every August. Even with all he had going on himself, he was always more concerned about his family members first; that is just the kind of guy Paul was. Paul was loved by so many and will be forever missed by many more. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth Wednesday at 12 p.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Paul's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heart Brothers Foundation, 225 Cedar Hill Street, Suite 200, Marlborough, MA 01752.