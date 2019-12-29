|
|
Born on January 18, 1944, Paula Marie Jhung, nee Finlayson, grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts with her parents, Catherine and William, and five brothers, Larry, George, David, Charlie, and Steve. Paula did some runway modeling before becoming a flight attendant with American Airlines, where she met her husband, Larry, an American Airlines pilot. The two lived in Chicago, IL, where Paula had her two daughters, Kelley and Lisa, before moving to Rancho Santa Fe, California in 1976 where the family lived for 30 years. While in Rancho Santa Fe, Paula became an interior designer at UCSD and then a writer. She wrote for many magazines, including Family Circle and Readers Digest. She had her own column, "I Survived Remodeling", in the San Diego Union-Tribune. She also published three books: How to Avoid Housework, Guests Without Grief, and Cleaning and the Meaning of Life. She suffered from Parkinsons Disease in her final years but handled the disease with the grace of a bird. She passed away on November 19 in Encinitas, California, and is now flying freely. She is survived by her husband Larry and daughters Kelley (Leucadia) and Lisa (Boulder, CO). Services celebrating her life will be held at the Self Realization Fellowship in Encinitas on her birthday, January 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : https://www. michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020