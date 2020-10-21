1/1
Penelope-Ann McCulloch
Penelope-Ann "Penny" (Thomson) McCulloch, 83, of Weymouth, passed quietly on September 30, 2020. An avid artist, teacher, and overall nurturing personality, Mrs. McCulloch was the only child of Capt. Gerald W. and Alice C. (Holt) Thomson. Penny was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1937, while her father was stationed at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. During early childhood her father was stationed in both Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Brooklyn, New York, but by 1948 they had settled in Hingham. Upon graduating from the High Mowing School (Wilton, NH), Penelope began her formal education in Art at the Rhode Island School of Design (Providence, RI). She graduated as a sculpture major with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1960. Penny's mother instilled in her the philosophy that life is an adventure, and her own joie de vivre gave her the means to pass this idea to her children. She taught her two sons to be creative individuals and combined the concerns of a parent with the motivations of a teacher, bringing her to a commitment in the educational field. In 1976, she completed a master's degree program from Suffolk University in Elementary Education. She taught elementary art education to students in Brookline, and Whitefield, NH, and returned to the High Mowing School as a dormitory counselor in the early 1980s. Pennys interests were numerous, in addition to her artistic and educational pursuits, she also bought and sold antiques and worked for a time at the Tufts New England Floating Hospital. Always willing to lend a hand, she helped anyone she could, either through a life crisis or simply helping someone to move. She enjoyed classical art, music and opera, dancing, nature, and the great outdoors. In her retirement she moved to Quincy, and lived her final years in Weymouth. Penelope-Ann is survived by her son Gavin, daughter-in-law Aileen, grandsons Lionel and Tiernan, son Duncan and daughter-in-law Rose. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a remembrance service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Wompatuck State Park (https://friendsofwompatuck.org/donate.html). Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation service of MA., Quincy.

Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
