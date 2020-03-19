|
Philip A. "Phil" Smith of Weymouth, died March 15, 2020. Philip was born in Stoneham, to Ruth Smith of Medford and the late Cecil Howard Smith. He grew up in Medford and attended Malden Catholic High School, later earning his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Philip worked for many years for the commuter rail as a Lead Crew Dispatch. He enjoyed tennis, hockey, writing and spending time with his family. He was the husband to his loving wife of 27 years, Nan (Roche) Smith of Weymouth; father of Rachel Smith of Calif.; brother of Paul Smith and Lauren of Calif., Christine Smyth and Alan of Maine, Richard Smith and Marti-Jo of Maine, Mark Smith and Lael of Medford, Marie Enright and Stephen of Maine, Annette Smith and Paul Doyle of Wakefield, Ellen Stanton and James of Melrose, Andrew Smith and Karen of Medford. Philip is also survived by many niece and nephews. Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. When scheduled, they will be in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Philip's name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020