|
|
Phyllis M. (Daniel) Winquist, 80, of Troy, N.H., and formerly of Weymouth, died on Wednesday, November 14, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home in Keene, N.H. She passed peacefully with the love of family near, after a period of declining health. Phyllis was born the daughter of the late Phyllis (Wilson) and Bryce Daniel on November 11,1939, in Springfield. Phyllis was raised by her stepmother, Adeline Forsberg. She attended schools in Quincy and Braintree. On September 18, 1960, she exchanged vows with Anthony "Tony" W. Winquist at St. Anne's Church in Braintree. They were married with family and friends in attendance. The Winquist's have been married for fifty-nine years. She worked at Big Brother Big Sister in Rockland for seventeen years as a member of the financial sponsorship team. Prior, she was a LNA for the Norfolk County Respiratory Hospital in Braintree for several years. Phyllis enjoyed ceramics, painting, reading a good book and playing bingo. In her younger years she would go swimming and liked to go square dancing with her husband. She loved Christmas season and spending time with family. Mrs. Winquist is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Winquist of Troy, N.H.; her children, Patricia M. Governor and her husband Matthew of Troy, N.H., Peter A. Winquist and his wife Wendi of Weymouth, Paul E. Winquist of San Anselmo, Calif., Karl M. Winquist and his wife Jaqueline of Petaluma, Calif., and Melissa J. Winquist of Braintree; her siblings, Alfred B. Daniel and his significant other Patricia Grimes of Turner Falls, Maine, and Agnes Carlson and her husband Paul of Milton Mills, N.H. In addition, she is survived by eleven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Phyllis was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Forsberg, Alice Jerome, Ruth Bubier and Albert Forsberg. The family thanks the staff of Westwood Nursing Home for all their loving care. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service to commence at 3 p.m., all in the funeral chapel. Burial will take place later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Phyllis M. Winquist to Big Brothers Big Sisters, 5 Mear Rd., Holbrook, MA 02343 or to Westwood Nursing Home Activities Dept., 298 Main St., Keene, NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, N.H., www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019