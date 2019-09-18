Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Phyllis White Obituary
Phyllis (Henry) White, age 80, of Hanover passed away at home on Monday, September 16, 2019, after a long, brave journey with multiple sclerosis. Phyllis was born in Brockton, then raised and educated in Hanover, graduating from Hanover High School in 1956. Although she spent most of her life in Hanover, she loved Cape Cod, and lived in Hyannis for a number of years. Phyllis was predeceased by her daughter, Joanne Conefrey, and her brother, Russell Henry. She is survived by several cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Phyllis on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover. Donations may be made in Phyllis's name to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or the South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, 100 Bay State Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
