Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla B. Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Priscilla B. Campbell Obituary
Priscilla B. Campbell, of Weymouth, died on the afternoon of May 22,2019, surrounded by family at the age of 72. Priscilla was born to Roger and Marie Barry in Boston Massachusetts and raised in Braintree. She taught 3rd grade at Liberty and Hollis Schools, where she was beloved by students and faculty alike. She enjoyed travelling and collecting antiques and dolls; and a was a sports enthusiast, as befits the daughter of Quincy Patriot Ledger sportswriter Roger Barry. Priscilla is survived by her loving husband Robert Campbell, her step-son Ian Campbell and his wife Elizabeth Christmann, step-son Colin Campbell and his wife Laura Campbell and 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jane Gallagher Carelli, her brother Roger Barry Jr, his wife Rose Barry and 2 nieces. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visiting hours on Saturday, June 2, from 1 - 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 29 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now