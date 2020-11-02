Priscilla (Tardiff) Barchey of Weymouth, died October 30, 2020. Priscilla enjoyed reading, theater, long walks and bowling. She could often be found playing cards with friends or enjoying rides around New England, exploring with Jack. She was blessed with great memories from trips to the Caribbean islands, Atlantic City and New Hampshire. Priscilla owned and operated the Ranch House in Marshfield for over 35 years with her husband. Her family was the foundation of her happiness and she will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Jack Barchey. Devoted mother of Donna B. Potember and her late husband Jim of South Boston, Gail E. Romano and her husband Michael of Pembroke, William F. Barchey and his wife Laureen of Weymouth and John A. Barchey, III of NY. Cherished "MeMe" of Danny, Amanda and Sara. Loving sister of Ernie Tardiff of FL and the late Gloria Finnimore. Best friend of Ellen Minahan of Quincy. Also survived by her niece Leah Moshier and her husband John of ME. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday November 3, from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Priscilla's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.