Raymond F. Kelly, 67, of Port Richey, FL, passed away peacefully at home, on September 27th, 2020. He has been retired for many years. He was one of the most kind-hearted and serene people one could know. He was a devoted family man. Raymond is survived by many family members which include his mother Mary Kelly; wife Betsy Kelly (nee Twomey); daughters Maxine (Edward) Motta, Kristine (Lisa) Kelly; grandchildren Richard III "Rickie", Ryan, Jared, Kaylie; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Richard IV, Lillian, and Brinley Rose; sisters Theresa (Charles) Coyle, Patti Olson, Susan (Glen Liset) Walker, and Dianne (William) Tarr; his brothers Paul (and Stephanie) Kelly, Kevin (and Kathy) Kelly; many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews; two sisters-in-law including the late David O. Kelly, Jr.'s wife Carolyn Kelly; and four brothers-in-law. Predeceased by father David O. Kelly, Sr.; brother David O. Kelly, Jr.; brother-in-law Wayne Olson. The family will be having a private family celebration of life at a later date. Donations accepted through the M.S. Foundation.



