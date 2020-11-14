1/1
Richard Romasco
Richard Romasco, age 73, of Weymouth, died after a long battle with Crohn's disease. Richard was the loving husband of 46 years of Joanne M. (McDonough) Romasco. He was born and raised in Dorchester, a son of the late Joseph and Michaelina A. (Venezia) Romasco. Richard lived in Weymouth since 1980. A graduate of Dorchester High School, Richard also earned his degree from Suffolk University. During the Vietnam War, Richard served in the Naval Reserves. Richard started his long and successful financial career at the First National Bank of Boston, rising up to Vice President, and retiring from Bank of America in 2001. In his free time, Richard was an avid golfer, proudly discussing his hole-in-one at Waverly Oaks Country Club in 2002 and his annual "Dick Romasco Invitational" golf tournament, which raised money for his favorite charities. Richard also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joanne, and his friends, especially to Italy. One of Richard's best loved times was attending his grandchildren's hockey and softball games and delivering them jelly munchkins on the weekends. Richard was also a longtime member of the Weymouth-Braintree Lodge of Elks. Richard will be remembered as a fun-loving good time guy, who could fix anything you put in front of him. Teaching his daughter, Julie, his handyman tricks was his favorite pastime. In addition to his wife, Joanne, Richard leaves his daughter, Julie Needle and her husband Shaun of Braintree, his two adoring grandchildren, Kailynn and Logan Needle. He was the brother of Annette Bonanno of Braintree, Joseph Romasco and his wife Gail of Weymouth, Margie Mason and her husband Edward of Braintree, Rita Hughes of Abington, Joanne Karlson of Wareham, and Jacqueline Massey and her husband Edward of Randolph. Richard is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made in Richards name to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation and the Weymouth High School Scholarship Fund. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Richard's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
NOV
17
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
