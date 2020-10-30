1/1
Rita S. Reardon
Rita S. (Stokes) Reardon, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was 89 years of age. Rita was devoted to her family and her friends. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her family especially cooking in her kitchen, where she was always making something special for them, that made her happy. She loved to read and watch old movies over the past few years. She loved all the New England teams and watching sports. In her early years she worked as a secretary and a waitress. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, but her Saturday night card parties for over 30 years was one of her favorite things to do. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, John J. Reardon Jr. in 2008. Devoted mother of her sons, John J. Reardon III and Steven Reardon of Weymouth and Michael Reardon and his wife Patricia of Marshfield, her daughter Linda Lynch and her husband David of Weymouth. Loving grandmother to Jason Reardon of Marshfield and David Lynch Jr. of Quincy. Great grandmother to Jaina Lynch of Quincy. Rita was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In loving memory of Rita, please consider a donation to the Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some cannot gather together with Rita's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
3 entries
October 29, 2020
Rita was a great lady with a big heart. My father would call Jack over the holidays to wish the family Merry Christmas and Happy New Years. When Jack passed, at the wake Rita asked my father if he would still call her because it always meant so much to them. She will be missed but she's with Jack again and that is a blessing.
Angela Pennachio Geso
October 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Rita was loved by all who knew her.
Sincerely,
John and Diane Pica
John and Diane Pica
Friend
October 28, 2020
Rita was a lovely, kind-hearted lady with a good sense of humor. She was always trying to generously tip anyone who did the slightest thing for her. She was a book of knowledge about all the stars of the old movies going way back in time, and she especially liked watching the old westerns, John Wayne, Errol Flynn, etc., and The Price is Right! In the hours I spent with her during the recent past, the things that made her happiest were: whatever one of her excellent-cook sons was making for supper, any chocolate she could get her hands on, and "her bed."
Johnny and Steve were the best caretakers she could ever ask for - the kind of loving sons any mother would be extremely lucky to have . . . God Bless You, Johnny and Stevie. I will miss your Mom, but best that she is at peace now with your Dad.
Ellen Shepherd
Friend
