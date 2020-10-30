Rita was a lovely, kind-hearted lady with a good sense of humor. She was always trying to generously tip anyone who did the slightest thing for her. She was a book of knowledge about all the stars of the old movies going way back in time, and she especially liked watching the old westerns, John Wayne, Errol Flynn, etc., and The Price is Right! In the hours I spent with her during the recent past, the things that made her happiest were: whatever one of her excellent-cook sons was making for supper, any chocolate she could get her hands on, and "her bed."

Johnny and Steve were the best caretakers she could ever ask for - the kind of loving sons any mother would be extremely lucky to have . . . God Bless You, Johnny and Stevie. I will miss your Mom, but best that she is at peace now with your Dad.

Ellen Shepherd

Friend