Rita S. (Stokes) Reardon, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was 89 years of age. Rita was devoted to her family and her friends. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her family especially cooking in her kitchen, where she was always making something special for them, that made her happy. She loved to read and watch old movies over the past few years. She loved all the New England teams and watching sports. In her early years she worked as a secretary and a waitress. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, but her Saturday night card parties for over 30 years was one of her favorite things to do. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, John J. Reardon Jr. in 2008. Devoted mother of her sons, John J. Reardon III and Steven Reardon of Weymouth and Michael Reardon and his wife Patricia of Marshfield, her daughter Linda Lynch and her husband David of Weymouth. Loving grandmother to Jason Reardon of Marshfield and David Lynch Jr. of Quincy. Great grandmother to Jaina Lynch of Quincy. Rita was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In loving memory of Rita, please consider a donation to the Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some cannot gather together with Rita's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.