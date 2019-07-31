Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Robert E. Martell Obituary
Robert E. Martell, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away July 25, 2019, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine P. (Mahony) Martell of Weymouth. "Bob" was a loving father to his daughter, Susan Hannan, and her husband Christopher of Weymouth, Robert Martell of Los Angeles, and Richard Martell and his wife Nayane of Quincy; proud "Papa" of Ariel Martell, Charlotte Hannan, and Madeline Hannan. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ernest Martell and Mary Brown. Bob was born in Quincy to the late Ernest and Mary Martell and was a 1954 graduate of Quincy High School. He was proud to serve his country in the Navy Blimp Squadron stationed at South Weymouth Naval Air Base. After his service, Bob joined his father and brother as a mason in the family business. For a time Bob was employed as a welder. Later, he attended night school to become a buyer in the electronics industry. His work history includes employment with Ainslie, Raytheon, Metrabyte and Datel. Bob was well known and respected in his industry, retiring as a senior buyer in 2005. In 1972, Bob and "Gerri" moved their three children to North Weymouth. Bob was a beloved member of the community and enjoyed many friendships over the 47 years of his residency. Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything else that had to do with spending time in the woods of Maine. When he wasn't in Maine or day-dreaming of Maine, Bob enjoyed his boat at Tern Harbor Marina. There were many fishing trips out to his favorite spot by Boston Light. Bob and Gerri were avid bowlers. Together they played on many leagues. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, August 5, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
