Robert E. Whipple, Jr., age 76, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020, after a brief illness. Bob was raised and educated in Braintree. Bob worked at the Quincy Shipyard as a welder, prior to his purchasing Weymouth Mobil in 1968. In 1978, Bob opened Weymouth Service Center on Moore Road in Weymouth. He owned and operated Weymouth Service Center until his retirement in 2019. Bob served in the National Guard from 1964-1970. He was an avid Nascar fan and attended the Indy 500 every year from 1974-2010. He was also very active as a director and coach for Weymouth Youth Hockey for many years. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Rita (LaBollita) Whipple of Weymouth; his loving sons, Robert Whipple of Weymouth and Jennifer Curtis-Whipple, and Jeffrey Whipple and his wife Aimee of Weymouth; and his cherished grandchildren Taylor, Curtis, Cameron, and Caitlyn. Bob is also survived by his siblings Carol Caldiera and Judith Linscott. He was the brother of the late Phyllis Libby. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for Bob are in the care of C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Interment will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020