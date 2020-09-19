1/1
Robert F. Arnold
Robert F. "Bob" of Weymouth, died September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Dacey) Arnold. Loving father of Katie Arnold and her husband Andy Peterson of Roslindale, and John C. Arnold and his wife Alicia of Hanover. Brother of Dorothy Geraghty and her husband John of Norwood, Paul Arnold and his wife Gerri of Falmouth, and the late Ruth Welby and her late husband Ed. Brother-in-law of John Dacey and his wife Carol of Stoughton, Michael Dacey and his wife Jane of Cotuit, and William Dacey and his wife Lisa Green of Williamstown. Grandfather of Garrett and Bradley Arnold and Jenna Carlyle and her husband Dillon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Monday in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Saint Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.

Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
