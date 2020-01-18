|
Robert F. "Chicky" Hardy Jr. of Weymouth, formerly of the South End, died January 16, 2020. Chicky worked for Burnham & LaRoche Stained Glass as a glazier for over 30 years. He was also a longtime bartender at the Drinking Fountain. He was a member of the Melrose Knights of Columbus 128 and Weymouth Elks. Chicky will be remembered for his strong work ethic and devotion to his family. Loving companion of 25 years to Amy Garner of Weymouth. Devoted father of Robert F. Hardy, III of Lawrence, Linda King and her husband James of Whitman, Brittany Garner USMC of Weymouth, Kathryn Garner of Weymouth and Grace Garner of Weymouth. Loving brother of James M. Hardy of Weymouth, Catherine Hardy of Quincy and the late David Hardy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Weymouth Elks, 2232, c/o Dream Come True Fund, P.O. Box 125, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020