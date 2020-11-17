Robert John Hermanson of Weymouth, died November 12, 2020, at age 85. He was the loving son of the late Edmea (Quintiliani) Hermanson and Fred W. Hermanson; loving husband of 64 years to Shirley Hermanson; loving father of Linda Morris and husband Kevin, Glenn Hermanson, and the late Cheryl Campbell and her husband Michael Campbell; loving brother of Louis Hermanson and wife Dolores, Marie Gonsalues, and the late Louise Callahan and Fred Hermanson Jr.; beloved grandfather of Patrick and Daniel Morris, Sean, Nicholas and Michelle Campbell, and Jared Hermanson. Robert was a retired firefighter for the city of Quincy, owner of Aluminum Sales Company, and co-owner of Alpine Restaurant in Quincy. He was an avid golfer, loved watching baseball and football, but most of all loved spending his time with his family and grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth, on Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. A private interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
