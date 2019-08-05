|
Robert M. "Rab" Evans, of Weymouth, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2019 at the age of 78. Bob was a member of the Quincy High School Basketball Hall of Fame and was an avid and talented golfer. He cherished family get-togethers (often including Cribbage tournaments) and spending time with friends. Bob worked for Gillette and at the Boston Garden for many years. He was a true "people person" and lived his life to the fullest. He was the beloved husband of Karen R. (Renehan) Evans. Loving father of Shawn Evans and his wife Regina of Cohasset; and Brian Evans and his wife Cristina of Pembroke. Proud grandfather of Paige, Connor, Nicholas, Camryn and Lucas. Brother of the late Richard and Donald Evans. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 6, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. in South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main St., Hingham. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019