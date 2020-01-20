|
Robert M. Lydon, long time resident of South Boston, passed away January15, 2020. Husband of the late Dorothy (Bishop ) Lydon. Stepfather of Paul Bishop of Weymouth. Grandfather of Ariane and Paul Bishop of Weymouth. Brother of Thomas Lydon of Hingham, Virginia Schwarting of N.Y., John Lydon of Dedham Alicia "Mary" Missett of Calif., Russell Lydon of Quincy and the late Michael Lydon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. -12 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial immediately following in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For online condolences please visit www. Hamellydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020