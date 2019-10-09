|
|
Robert M. "Bob" Spellman of Weymouth, passed away peacefully September 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob grew up in Rockland and attended Rockland High School. He was a United States veteran serving in the Marine Corps. For many years, Bob worked for the Dave Martin Rodeo Company in Pa. He was also a member of the Pipefitters Union 537 since 2003. Bob enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins, hunting, fishing, all types of music and most of all, spending time with his family. Beloved husband of Jessica (Shields) Spellman of Weymouth, he was the proud and loving father of Michael, Tessa and Ella, all of Weymouth; cherished son of James and Donna Spellman of Rockland; dear brother of Peter Spellman and his wife Dee of New Jersey and Dana Spellman and his wife Nicole of Norwell; Uncle Bob to Matthew, Nathan, Harper, Everleigh and James; grandson of Audrey McManus of Florida. Also survived by many cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Robert to South Shore Hospital, Attn: NICU, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. All services shall be private. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019