Robert Thomas Carney, 70, of Quincy died peacefully surrounded by the love, comfort and care of his family on July 28, 2019. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to Phyllis (Younis) Carney of Quincy; loving father of Cheryl Curtis and her husband Erik of Braintree and Lori Whyte and her husband Peter of Norwell; grandfather of Samuel, Chloe and Benjamin Whyte and Tyler and Lexi Curtis; brother of Diane M. LaForest of Quincy and Elaine Santry of West Roxbury. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends. Born in Boston and raised in Mattapan, Robert moved to Quincy in 1975. He worked for Gillette Corporation in South Boston for 15 years before starting his own electrician contracting business. Retired from MWRA after 19 years, during which time he was instrumental in teaching others in the Lockout/Tag Out safety training program. Robert was an avid golfer. Relatives and friends invited to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Holy Trinity Parish, 237 Sea St., in Quincy. Interment following at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ., Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019