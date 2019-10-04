|
Robert W. Andrews, age 89, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on October 2, 2019. Bob was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mr. Andrews was a Korean War Navy veteran. Bob was a member of the Carpenters Union local 424 for 34 years. He was a mason of the Masonic Lodge A.F. and A.M. in Weymouth. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family , boating, fishing and woodworking. Beloved husband of Dorothy J. ( Duke) Andrews. Devoted father of John and his wife Denise of Plymouth, Gregory and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Dorothy R. Ansaldi and her husband Richard of Norwell and the late Ronald R. Andrews. Father-in-law of Sheila Andrews. Beloved brother of Joanne Bouyea of Hudson Falls, N.Y. Loving grandpa to Brittany, Sabrina, Wesley, Joshua, Drew, Madison, and Jacob. Visiting hours at the Clancy - Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Monday, October 7, from 6 until 9 p.m. Funeral service at South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019