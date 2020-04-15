|
Rosamond T. (Miller) "Roz" Abbott of Weymouth, passed away on April 12, 2020. Originally from Dorchester (OFD), the oldest daughter of the late John D. and Helen (Connolly) Miller, Roz lived in Weymouth for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling, especially her trips to Ireland. Roz also loved going to dances with her beloved Bob starting with their first date at the Broad Cove Ballroom in Hingham. A woman of faith, Roz was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren, enjoyed long chats on the phone with her loving sisters or stopping by her wonderful neighbors for a cup of tea. Roz will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife for over 64 years of the late Robert F. Abbott Jr., she was the loving mother of John Abbott and his wife Mary of Quincy, Thomas Abbott and his wife Donna of Brewster, Marie Anderson of Marshfield, Kenneth Abbott and his wife Jennifer Rand of Martha's Vineyard, and Nancy Ryan and her husband Christopher of Weymouth; sister of Edward Miller of Milton, Kathleen Riley of Weymouth, Margaret Miller of Milton, and the late Frances Lynch, Virginia Sullivan, Marie Melchin, Louise Burke, and Gerard Miller. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although services must be private at this time, Roz's extended family and friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. The family will plan a celebration of her life at a later date. Her family is grateful to all the wonderful caretakers who treated Roz like family, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Nursing Home Activity Dept., 140 Webb Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020