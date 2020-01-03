|
Rosario Zaccari, of South Weymouth, died December 31, 2019 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Leone) Zaccari. Loving father of Lisa Simmons and husband Robert of Charlestown and Mark Zaccari and wife Mary of Braintree. Proud "Papa" of Christina, Stephanie, Mark, Nicholas, Michael, and great-granddaughter Adeline. Son of the late Maria and Giosue Zaccari. Brother of Filomena Mastrocola and the late Nicola of Weymouth; Micele and Luisa; Carmelina and Luigi; Sergio and Lina; and Tomaso and Ida, all of Italy. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11:30 a.m. Per family request, viewing hours and burial will be private. Donations in memory of Rosario may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020