Rose M. Holland of Weymouth, passed away on March 28, 2020. Rose worked many years as a Computer Room Manager for New England Telephone Company which then became Verizon. A handy woman, Rose could always be found puttering in her yard, loved working with tools, and she just adored spending time with her dog Scampi. Rose enjoyed taking cruises and she will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. She was the sister of John Murray of Conn., and the late Marie L. Murray; aunt of Joseph Murray of Norway and Stella Belasano of Conn.; cousin of Alice Brown and her husband Wayne of Medway, Helen Cahn (deceased), Mary Quinn and her husband Don of Hanson, Fred Peterson of Alabama, Charles Peterson and his wife Joanne of Pembroke, Nancy Raffael and her husband Michael of Wakefield, and Robert "Buff" Peterson of Kingston. Also survived by many extended family members. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Rose's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 302 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020