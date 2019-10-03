|
Rose M. (Unstead) Needham of Weymouth, passed away September 30, 2019. Rose was born in London, to the late Rose and Tom Unstead, later moving to America to raise her own family. Rose worked for many years in the restaurant industry making many friends along the way. She eventually began working as the campus activities center/executive supervisor for MIT until her retirement. Rose was a strong, loving and caring woman who truly loved her garden. She enjoyed music, decorating and reading. Most of all she enjoyed life, laughter and friends. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen D. Needham of Bradford, Bobby Needham of Scituate and Daniel Needham and his wife Jill of Weymouth; loving grandmother to Stephen, Zachary, Ryan and Rachel; cherished sister of Danny Unstead of London and the late Teddy Unstead; dear aunt to Mark and Kelly of London, and all of the Needham nieces and nephews. Also survived by many close, longtime friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019