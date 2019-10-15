Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Rosemary H. Higginson Obituary
Rosemary H. (Rieschel) of Weymouth, passed away October 12, 2019. Rosemary was born in Chicago to the late John and Helen Rieschel. She enjoyed a long and successful career at Liberty Mutual. Beloved wife to the late George L. Higginson. Loving mother of Beverly Higginson of Weymouth, Mary Lou Shea of Weymouth, Jeffrey Higginson and his wife Michele of Pepperell and Janet Higginson of Fort Worth, Texas. Proud grandmother to Samantha Amodeo, Erin Carney and Christina Higginson. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Crepas. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover. In memory of Rosemary, please consider a donation to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
