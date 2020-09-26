1/1
Ruth A. Folan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Audrey (MacDonald) Folan, longtime resident of Weymouth, more recently of Norwell, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Hingham as the result of complications from Covid-19. Originally from Mulgrave, Nova Scotia, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Parish, volunteer at the Weymouth Food Pantry, and South Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John J. Folan. Loving mother of Colman P. Folan (deceased) and his wife Joanne of Braintree, Christopher R. Folan and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Eileen F. Mazzulli and her husband David of Norwell, Maura A. Gallagher and her fiance Hiram Jones of Hingham. Survived by her treasured grandchildren, Sean and Kendall Folan, Joseph Folan, Alexandra and Lauren Mazzulli and Claire and Kate Gallagher. Also survived by her cherished sister, Roberta Hobaica of Easton; sisters-in-law, Dorothy MacDonald and Jaqueline MacDonald, both of Nova Scotia, Canada, and Lucille MacDonald of New Brunswick, Canada, along with dozens of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral Mass on Saturday, October 3, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry (weymouthfoodpantry.org), the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the charity of the donor's choice. The family plans to hold a celebration in Ruth's honor at a later date. For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved