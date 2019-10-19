|
Ruth (Kantola) Gumpright, of Quincy, passed away on October 17, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gumpright Sr., sister of Beverly Kiernan, and dear mother of Bob Jr., Gary, Gayle (Baker) and Greg Gumpright; 5 grandchildren, Rob, Karl, Ashley, Daniel and Abigail; and one great-grandchild, Ripley. Ruth was a lifetime homemaker and followed her husband throughout his Navy career. They married in Rhode Island and lived in Maryland, Hawaii, California and Guam before returning to Weymouth where he completed another career with the Post Office. She enjoyed traveling with and taking care of her husband and spending time with extended family and friends. Since the passing of her husband, Ruth resided in Wingate Senior Care in Kingston. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a future date, where she will rejoin her late husband. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019