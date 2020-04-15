|
Ruth M. (Boudreault) Drown, of Weymouth, died April 12, 2020 at the age of 93. When Ruth was younger she never shared her age; that sentiment seemed to change with time and eventually "Nana Ruthie" became proud of each year. Ruth loved her family, her faith, singing, arguing and telling jokes, talking on the phone, leaving lengthy voice mails, and telling stories about her life, her siblings and her late husband "Papa Joe Bass". She was a telephone operator, a crossing guard, and a school bus driver. She loved riding her bicycle and singing in the choir. She lived in North Weymouth for many years before moving to Watertown. She devoted her life to her family: Teresa, Scott, Joseph, Helen, the late Deborah and Domenic; her grandchildren: Christopher, Heather, Hillary, Michael, Sarah, Benjamin and Zachary; and great grandchildren: Brianna, Emma, Ellie, Elena, Serena, Ruthie, Amelia and Domenic; her siblings: Margaret and her husband Peter, the late James and his wife Rose, the late Robert and his wife Arlene, the late Gerard and his wife Dianne and the late Joseph. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Conway Boudreault. Also survived by her sister-in-law Susan and many nieces and nephews. She spoke of her siblings, children and grandchildren often; and carried their photos everywhere. "Nana Ruthie" loved her independence almost as much as she loved her Dunkin coffee. She drank everything through a straw and if there werent any handy, not to worry, she always had one stashed in one of her totes. A private graveside service will be held this week. A funeral Mass at St. Jerome Church will be scheduled at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ruth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, 38 East 32nd Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10016.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020