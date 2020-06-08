Ruth P. (Power) Campbell, of Weymouth, age 91, entered into eternal life on June 4, 2020. Ruth was born and brought up on Mission Hill and has lived in Weymouth for many years. Mrs. Campbell graduated from Mission High School and Saint Margarets Nursing School. She worked at Saint Margaret's Hospital and then as a school nurse for the Town of Weymouth before retiring to New Hampshire. Ruth was an active parishioner and member of the choir at both of the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth and St Joseph the Worker in Belmont, New Hampshire. Along with her late husband Frank, she started the Catholic Youth Organization at the Church. She was a recipient of an award presented to her by the National CYO entitled "For God and Youth." Beloved wife of the late Francis Campbell. Devoted mother of Francis E. Campbell and his wife Mary of Weymouth and Robert J. Campbell and his wife Tammy of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Meghan, Rebecca Ann, Joshua, Justin, Melissa, Michael, Zachary and Andrew. Great-grandmother of Owen, Kaileigh, Jake, Scarlet, William, Jack, Jack, Parker, Avery and Benjamin. Beloved sister of the late Leo, Justin, Richard, and Robert Power, Margaret Shea and Marylou Brennan. Sister-in-law of Chailang Palacios Power, Rita Power, Marie Power, the late Francis Shea, and Francis Brennan. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Broad St., East Weymouth. on Wednesday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. Regretfully, please know that due to the restrictions imposed by the governor, and because of her large extended family, only Ruth's relatives are invited to attend. All relatives may arrive at the Church parking lot at 10 minutes past 10 a.m. and await ushers to bring them inside the Church. Please wear face coverings. Private burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury to follow. The Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home in Weymouth is assisting her family with the arrangements. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church or School, 55 Commercial St., Weymouth, MA 02188. The Campbell family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and nurse's aides at the Royal Nursing and Rehabilitation facility and the Fidelis Hospice for their commitment and dedication to our mom's care over the years. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.