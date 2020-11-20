Ruth (Brenneis) Sidlauskas, passed away peacefully at the beautiful age of 90 surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Ruth was born and raised in South Boston where she met and married her husband, John, in 1950. Starting a family and moving to the Savin Hill section of Dorchester was always one of her fondest memories. Soon after, the family settled in Weymouth where they remained for over 60 years in a neighborhood where Ruth enjoyed many lifelong friends. After raising her family, Ruths love of people prompted her to work as a waitress which provided her so much enjoyment. Her smile and manor was so contagious, all of her patron's loved her. In her later years, Ruth's love of helping others, led her to countless years of volunteering at South Shore Hospital as well as being an active participant in helping the needy via various programs at Saint Francis Xavier Church. Ruth loved to bake and was an avid reader. You could always find her with a good book and her never ending cup of tea. Ruth will be remembered by her warm smile and caring nature. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Sidlauskas. She is survived by her loving children Nancy Virta and her husband Steven of Marshfield, MA, Joanne Heffernan and her husband Robert of Randolph, MA, John Sidlauskas and his wife Mary of Derry, NH, and James Sidlauskas and his wife Judy of Hanson, MA, Nana Ruth will be missed by her five cherished grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Lauren, Jack, and Eric, and her seven great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Ruth are in the care of C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be privately attended by her family. She will be interred with her husband, John, in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to My Brother's Keeper at P.O.Box 338, Easton, Ma 02356 or to any charity of your choice
