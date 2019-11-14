|
Sandra Elaine (Clark) Klein, age 73, of Pembroke, formerly of Weymouth, entered into the eternal kingdom on November 7, 2019. She was the devoted mother of Janice Conlon of Duxbury, Danielle Lagos of Venice, Fla., Tracey Araujo of Whitman, and Nicholas Winslow-Klein of Pembroke; beloved sister of Jacqueline Bernard of Weymouth; loving nannie to 7 grandchildren. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, November 16, from 1 until 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial is private.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019