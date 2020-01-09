|
Scott P. "Scooter" Lang, age 65, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away after a long illness at home with his family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Scooter graduated Weymouth High School in 1972. He married his beloved wife, Debbie, in 1980 and they settled in Weymouth where they started a family. Scooter served up countless smiles, laughs, and memories as a bartender at the Weymouth Elks for over 40 years. He also worked at the Weymouth Eagles, Jamie's, The 99, and the Weymouth School Department. Scooter enjoyed his trips to Key West, Fla., casinos, classic cars, Boston Bruins, the New England Patriots, and loved sitting outside on his deck with his favorite cigar. He also had many fond memories of running the BFWOT Golf Tournament and donated the proceeds to various local charities. He loved his Tuesday night golf league in Rockland, also being a member of the Weymouth Elks and Eagles. Scooter was a fun-loving Weymouth native who simply made his town a better place with his giant heart of gold. Scott is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Lang (Holden) of Weymouth for 39 years. Son of the late Robert and Rita Lang ( Hanian), he is survived by his loving children, Jackie Lang and her partner Jared and his two children Brady and Aidan of Weymouth and Derek Lang and his wife Kathryn of Abington, and his cherished grandchildren Skylar and Cameron who were the light of his life. He was also the brother of Steve Lang and Barry Lang and his wife Lianne; brother-in-law to Jayne Lamm and her late husband Joey Lamm; and also his brothers-in-law, Mark Holden and wife Amanda and Mike Holden. Scooter is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews which he had a special bond with. Scott was blessed to have so many caring neighbors, friends, and such amazing nurses from Hospice of the South Shore towards the end of his life. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Scott on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will be at noon in St. Jerome's Church, N. Weymouth. Burial will follow the Mass in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weymouth Elks Scholarship Fund. Mail checks to the Weymouth Elks, at 1197 Washington St. Weymouth, MA made out to the Weymouth Elks Scholarship Fund with a memo "in memory of Scott Lang". For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCSepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020